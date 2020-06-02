Munir Muse, ex-Lagos senator, is dead

Munir Muse, the lawmaker who represented Lagos central senatorial district between 2007 and 2011, is dead. The former lawmaker reportedly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, at the age of 81.

“He was a huge philanthropist. A very big one. He is never tired of supporting his kin. It is a very sad loss,” one of his grandchildren.

He was elected to the senate on the platform of the then Action Congress (AC). While at the upper legislative chamber, he chaired committees on national planning, police affairs, marine transport, interior and air force.

He did not return to the senate after failing to secure the ticket of the AC in 2011.

Muse lost the ticket to Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won the senatorial election at the time and still represents the district to date.

Before Muse was elected a senator, he was chairman of the Apapa local government area. He worked at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for over 20 years before going into politics.