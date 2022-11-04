MURIC hails Fasoranti for endorsing Tinubu

The national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has received praise from the Islamic human rights advocacy group Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for backing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the favored candidate for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the human rights organization spoke through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :

“The national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the preferred presidential candidate for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.”

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate paid the highly revered Yoruba leader a visit at his country residence in Akure, Ondo State, and received his blessings.

“We advise Pa Adebanjo to reflect on the events surrounding the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the role of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in confronting military totalitarians and, in particular, the sterling quality of Bola Ahmed Tinubu among NADECO’s dramatis personae.”

“A major significance of Pa Fasoranti’s endorsement of Tinubu is that it is capable of uniting the Yoruba people as Muslims and Christians will now rally behind Tinubu in a united front. The likely fallout of this development is a future payback by Yoruba Muslims who have shown the willingness to support a Christian candidate in future if their Christian counterparts vote for Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim, in the 2023 presidential election.”

The 2023 election is of great importance to Yoruba Muslims because of the likelihood of a Muslim from the region emerging as president for the first time. All those who have tasted power in the past among the Yoruba have been Christians (Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Earnest Shonekan, Oladipo Diya, and Yemi Osinbajo).”

“This goes to show how important the Tinubu project is to Yoruba Muslims. It follows, therefore, that the extent to which Yoruba Christians respond positively or otherwise will go a long way to determine the parameter with which Yoruba Muslims will measure the future relationship between them and their Christian neighbors.”

“Yoruba Muslims and their Christian counterparts can work together for the greatness of Yorubaland in particular and Nigeria in general if they can come together in moments like this. We must think more of things that unite us instead of dissipating energy on things that divide us.”