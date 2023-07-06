MURIC hails Gov. Sanwo-Olu, LASU VC, others over Aminat Yusuf

The Lagos State chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for gifting N10m to Aminat Yusuf, the genius girl of Lagos State University (LASU) who made a perfect record of 5.0 CGPA at the Faculty of Law of the institution.

The gesture was announced by the Governor during his speech at the grand finale of the University’s 26th Convocation Ceremony and 40th year anniversary held on Thursday, 22nd June 2023 at the Buba Marwa auditorium of the university.

According to the Lagos State Chairman of MURIC, Dr. Busari Muhammad Jamiu Ademola, the Governor has once again demonstrated his resolve to promote excellence and affirm Lagos State as the centre of that great virtue in all spheres of endeavors.

The governor’s action is highly commendable and this is why he must be appreciated. Even the Qur’an asks, “Is there any reward for good except good?” (Q55:60).

“We therefore commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for showing the world that education is the surest bedrock to build a nation of our dream. Our youths must be spurred to achieve greatness in academic and entrepreneurship through motivation of this magnitude.

“Sanwo-Olu and his government demonstrated responsiveness and responsibility in governance and that he’s not averse to the promotion of excellence. It would be recalled that the governor, in the last four years of governing the State of aquatic splendor, has shown this trait of celebrating academic excellence and identifying with Lagos students irrespective of their faith and tribe.

“We sincerely commend him for this and other laudable achievements such as issuing the monumental circular on the constitutional rights of Muslim girls to wear Hijab in schools. The Muslims of the State are with him to achieve more.

Governor Sanwo-Olu won the hearts of Lagos Muslims the day he sat beside an hijab-clad Muslim girl inside a classroom. It was a strong message and it was profoundly understood.

“We equally commend the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Ọlatunji-Bello and the management of the institution. The Vice Chancellor promoted excellence, fairness and equality as glaringly seen by all and sundry in the way she celebrated Aminat’s heroic performance.

“The gestures of many Nigerians including his royal majesty, the Oniba-Ekun of Iba Kingdom, Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji-Ashade, who gifted Aminat the sum of two million naira, that of Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State who took the girl to the next level in her career and those of other numerous donors and well-wishers are duly appreciated.

“Lastly, MURIC advices Aminat Yusuf to be more determined than ever. Her achievement must be seen as a springboard to achieve greater academic feats. Nigerian youths should also imbibe the culture of being excellent in all their activities. Success is not a fluke, but a result attainable by whosoever strives to accomplish it.