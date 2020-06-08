My dad’ll run for 2023 presidency, says Atiku’s son

Adamu Atiku-Abubakar, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said his father will contest the presidency again in 2023.

Atiku’s son said this while presenting the score card of his ministry as the Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State as the administration of Governor Ahmadu Finitiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party clocked one year.

He said, “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency. In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.”

He added that Fintiri’s administration had surpassed the expectations of many in the state who were surprised that given the tight liquidity constraints, Fintiri could still meet most of its campaign promises to the electorate.”

He said his coming late into politics was as a result of the advice from the father urging him to spend more time in the private sector to gain enough experience, which would be crucial for him in public life.

I am basically here to serve my people; if I am called by the people back home to run for the Senate, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”