My investments meant to tackle poverty – Dangote

The Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has said that he will continue to help in alleviating poverty and spread wealth through his investments. He also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

The richest man in Africa spoke in response to the commendation by winners in the ongoing extended Dangote Cement bag of Goodies National Consumer Promotion in Akure, Ondo State and Asaba, Delta State.

The winners lauded the gesture by the entrepreneur for the promo which they termed ‘economic life-saving promo’.

Dangote, in a statement made available to our correspondent, was quoted as saying that his joy was to touch as many lives as he could.

Represented by the Dangote Cement National Sales Director, Yemi Fajobi, at the presentation of a star prize to a block moulder, a former local government councillor in Akure, Dangote said most of his businesses were driven by the desire to touch lives and improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

He said, “The ‘bag of Goodies promo’ is not just a promo. The uniqueness of it is in the choice of items being won by the people. Our company is intentionally empowering its customers through the promo. The cars, tricycles and motorcycles are items that economically lift the customers by creating additional means of livelihood and improve their economy.”