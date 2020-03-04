N111m Fraud: EFCC presents more evidence against ‘Mama Boko Haram’

The trial of Aisha Alkali Wakil (also known as Mama Boko Haram) continued on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting more evidence against her and two others.

Wakil, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation alongside Programme Manager and Country Director, Dahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyade are standing trial for a five-count amended charge involving N111,650,000 fraud.

Testifying as the fifth prosecution witness, Shehu Usman, an investigator with the EFCC, while being led in evidence as PW5, by counsel for the EFCC, Benjamin Manji informed the court that, a petition by Nyeuro International Limited, against Complete Care and Aid Foundation and its management was assigned to his team for “discreet investigation”.

He said: “During the course of investigation, letters of investigation activities were written to Jaiz Bank in respect of Nyeuro International Limited and Mohammed Umar Mohammed, as well as United Bank for Africa for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Saidu Mukhtar and Dahiru Saidu Daura.

“The EFCC wrote another letter of investigation activity to First Bank Plc, in respect of To-Day’s Super Store’s account and to Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The banks were requested to furnish the EFCC with mandate cards, statements of accounts and certification of identification the companies under investigation.”

According to Usman, the investigation involved three contracts awarded to Nyeuro International Limited by Management of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, with the said contracts being executed by Nyeuro, without due payment.

Usman said: “The second defendant, Dahiru Saidu Daura was subsequently arrested.

“A duly signed search warrant was executed in the office and premises of Complete Care and Aid Foundation and SAN Health, with the recovery of a Memorandum of Understanding between Complete Care and Aid Foundation with SAN Health, amongst others.

“The first purported contract that was awarded via an award letter dated 5th June, 2019 from Complete Care and Aid Foundation to Nyeuro International Limited for the supply of 10 Chison Ultra Sound Machine at the cost of N65m.

“On the same date, Complete Care and Aid Foundation issued a letter titled Introduction and Authorization; the letter introduced one Saidu Mukhtar Hospital Equipment (MUK) as a trusted and reputable company which will supply the machines to Complete Care and Aid Foundation.”

The introduction letter, according to Usman, directed the nominal complainant Nyeuro International limited to pay the sum of N45million into Saidu Mukhtar’s UBA account for the supply of 10 Chison machines, which was executed.

He said: “Our investigation revealed that, on 22nd June, 2018 the complainant through Nyeuro International Limited’s account domiciled in Jaiz Bank, as directed by Complete Care and Aid Foundation paid the sum of N10m into Saidu Mukhtar’s account.

“On the same date, Saidu Mukhtar transferred the said N10m into To-Days Super Store’s account.

“On 28th June, 2018 Nyeuro paid another N10m and it was transferred to Complete Care and Aid Foundation by Saidu Mukhtar.

“Complete Care and Aid Foundation was credited with another N5m from Dahiru Saidu Daura.”

Subsequently, through the account of Nyeuro, N25m was transferred to Mukhtar and later he transferred N20m to Complete Care and Aid Foundation, with the balance of N5m being transferred to Daura.

“It was discovered that Complete and Aid Care Foundation is running a Ponzi scheme by rubbing Peter to Pay Paul. It is very clear from the award of contract for the supply of 10 Chison Machine, it was a fraud. Because the N40m paid by Nyeuro was used to pay To- Days Super Store,” Usman said.

Justice Kumaliya, thereafter admitted several documents in evidence against the defendants and adjourned until March 11, 2020 for continuation of trial.