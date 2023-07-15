N120m up for grabs as BBNaija ‘All Stars’ season begins July 23

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that the 2023 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will begin on July 23.

In a press briefing on Friday, the organisers also announced a cash prize of N120 million for this year’s winner.

This makes it the highest cash prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving — since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.

This season is also expected to be an all stars edition — since there was no audition for regular Nigerians.

The celebrities will battle for the cash prize for 70 days — from July 23 till October 1.

The organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each