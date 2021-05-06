N15m paid, jailed bandit released in exchange for Afaka students

One bandit in police custody was reportedly freed in exchange for the release of students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna.

The students regained their freedom on Wednesday after spending 55 days in captivity.

According to Daily Trust, after a N15 million ransom was paid, the abductors insisted on the release of a bandit arrested by the police.

The paper reports that the bandit, whose name was given as Laulu, was moved to Kaduna from a police facility in Kano on Tuesday ahead of the students’ release.

The negotiations, the paper said, suffered setbacks after the abductor, known as Buderu, reneged on his promise even after payment of the agreed sum.

The father of one Buhari, known as General, who is also a fierce bandit, was said to have been brought in to use his son to force Buderu to agree on the deal.

But Buderu was said to have insisted that even if no more money would be given to him, a relative of his arrested at Falgore forest in Kano state must be released.

Abdullahi Usman, chairman, forum of parents of the abducted students, had said upon release, the students were taken to the residence of one of the mediators to sleep.