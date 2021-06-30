N895bn supplementary budget passes second reading at house of reps

The house of representatives has passed the sum of N895,842,465,917 supplementary budget for second reading.

On June 9, the federal executive council (FEC) approved the budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to support military operations.

On Tuesday, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking passage of the budget.

The lower legislative chamber passed the supplement budget after Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the house, moved a motion that the bill be read the second time.

While leading the debate on the bill during plenary session on Wednesday, Doguwa asked his colleagues to support the bill.

He said the supplementary budget is designed to benefit Nigerians.

Out of the N895,842,465,917 billion of the budget, N173,445,506,664 is for recurrent non–debt expenditure, while the sum of N722,396,959, 253 is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure.

The lawmakers unanimously voted in favour of the bill after it was put to voice vote by Gbajabiamila.