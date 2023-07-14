NAF aircraft crashes in Benue

A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Friday crashed in Makurdi, Benue State capital, NewMailNG has learnt.

Details about the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

A military source said two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force onboard ejected unhurt.

The source said, “An FT7-NI aircraft crashed Friday in Makurdi. The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained. It had two Airmen onboard. They ejected unhurt from the jet.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the service proved abortive. Calls to the spokesperson for the service, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, were not answered.