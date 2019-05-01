NAF ignored distress call when bandits attacked my domain, says Zamfara emir

The Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, has said killings by bandits are not abating in Zamafara State despite the military operations against the criminals.

The monarch disclosed that bandits recently stormed his domain in broad daylight and killed 15 people adding that the air force ignored a distress call when the bandits attacked his domain.

Attahiru stated, “Just on Saturday, in my domain, the bandits struck in broad daylight and killed 15 people. Thirteen people died instantly, while two others gave up the ghost later.

“The worst of all was that when the local government chairman alerted the head of the air force to the attack, the response he got from the other end was that he was not supposed to have picked his (of the LG chairman) call, ‘since you people have decided to disgrace us.’

“When the council chairman informed me of what transpired, I picked my phone and called the air force commander. Three times I did, but he never picked my calls and since Saturday, he has yet to return my calls.”

Attahiru also emphasised that the places where the bandits kept their kidnapped victims had not been reached by the security agencies.

He said, “Nobody is saying they are not doing anything. They need to do more by taking the battle to the bandits’ enclaves, instead of fighting them at the periphery.

“Most times when they strike and retreat, these bandits regroup and launch more ferocious attacks on innocent villagers, accusing them of inviting the security agencies.

“These bandits were still around and wreaking havoc. The security force should take the war to them.”

The Emir of Bungudu also pointed out that kidnapped victims were kept in several places where the bandits had camps, scattered around and not at Dumburum alone.

The traditional ruler said, “We have notified the security agencies about their camps. Some are kept in southern Maru, Bunuwe, in Birnin area, and Dandili. The victims are not actually kept in those villages but in forests and rocky terrains.”

When contacted, spokesman for Operations Sharan Daji and Habun Kunama III, confirmed the attack but denied any knowledge that the security force on ground snubbed calls from the council boss or the emir.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Maj. Clement Abiade, said, “I have not got such report that our troops on the ground ignored calls from people they are on the ground to protect.

“They have all our contacts. My advice is that they should reach out to more than one or two persons, when such a need arises.”

But when contacted, the Nigerian Air Force said that it would not take issue with the traditional rulers in the North-West geopolitical zone, adding that efforts were ongoing under the aegis of the Operation Diran Mikiya to flush out bandits in Zamfara State and other locations in the region.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said, “We have said that we will not take issue with esteemed royal fathers and traditional rulers. We remain resolute in Operation Diran Mikiya and we will continue with the daily operations. The air strikes on identified and confirmed targets will continue until this banditry is put to an end.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed traditional rulers in the North to start community policing and establish local security councils in their domains to tackle banditry and other security crises in the region.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, who met with the expanded executive council of the northern traditional rulers at the Arewa House in Kaduna State on Tuesday, noted that the government needed “community policing in your various domains so that more information about criminal elements can be obtained in real time.”

The council is headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. In his address, Dan-Ali warned the Emirs and other rulers about casting aspersions on security agencies, adding that this would complicate security issues and slow down the tempo of operation.

He said, “Some of the potent security threats that can truncate the relative peace include: banditry, hostage-taking and cattle rustling. These ugly trends are on a daily basis claiming lives and property of citizens and have continued to be sources of concern and fear to our citizens.

“There is the need for recruitment of sufficient local informants who will be procuring vital intelligence on the activities of the bandits; including their location, strength, leadership and sponsors, among others. Additionally, infiltration and penetration of the group will go a long way in providing meaningful insight into how to solve the problems.

“Of course, the community leaders who are living with the people are in the know of these bandits. They know their place of abode, the weapons they acquire, their leadership strength among others.

“I, therefore, request you to reactivate the traditional community policing in your various domains so that more information about criminal elements can be obtained in real time. In this regard, there is the need for the establishment of a local government security council.

“The recent statement made by my Public Relations Officer, Col. Tukur Gusau, was not meant to discredit this august gathering but to serve as a warning to some community leaders that are bent on sabotaging the effort and commitment of the armed forces.”

The minister noted that the government was considering special courts to give speedy trial to those arrested for terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

“The recent claim by my emirs (on civilians killed in air strikes) needs to be looked into. It is high time that, as a country, we had special courts to give speedy trial to those arrested for terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry and cross-border crimes,” Dan-Ali said.