NAFDAC arrests ‘Baban Aisha’ manufacturer, begins mop up of illegal herbal medicines

Following his arrest with two other staff and sealing of its production facility, the agency said he is being investigated and woud be duly charged to court following the completion of investigations by the Agency.

Samples of the Baban Aisha products, according to NAFDAC, have been taken to its laboratory for analysis.

The agency stated that it received reports and concerns on Sacra Herbs oral liquid, popularly called Baban Aisha following an investigative report by a media organization.

It said while Sacra Multi-Links Ltd, the company under which the popular herbal medicine is registered, was given an approval and licence in 2018 for its product specifically meant for the management of pile and associated pains, the company went beyond bound, prescribing medicines for unfounded indications such as for the treatment of waist pains, typhoid, ulcer, pile, toilet infection, sex enhancers etc.

It informed licence for Baban Aisha products expired in 2019 and not renewed because of the failure of the company to meet safety standards.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated these during a briefing in Abuja.

He warned Nigerians against patronising unregistered products, especially those without its approval and those hawked on the streets, marketplaces or in vehicles.

Mojisola stated that these products have the capacity to destroy the systems of the body, especially the kidneys, liver, and could lead to eventual deaths of consumers because of the harmful and poisonous chemicals these products are laced with.

According to her: “The Agency recently received reports and concerns on Sacra Herbs oral liquid, popularly called Baban Aisha following an investigative report released by Premium Times Journalists.

“In 2018 the Agency received an application from Sacra Multi-Links Ltd, Layin Alhaji Hamza Mai Bread, Tafa Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State for the registration of its product Sacra Herbs oral liquid.

“Following regulatory protocols, the Agency granted listing approval with NAFDAC registration number A7-2590L for the Sacra Herbs oral liquid for the purpose of management of pile and associated pains. The notification of the registration of the product was granted on the 6th September, 2018 valid till 12th September, 2019.

“The company on the 12th August, 2020 applied for renewal of its licence. Following a regulatory audit of the company’s production facility, compliance directives were issued to them for non-conformers observed in the facility for which the company was expected to correct.

“The company, however, did not correct the lapses observed, following which the product registration licence was not renewed.

“The agency also did not receive any application for advertisement of the Sacra herb to warrant the illegal advertisement of the herbal preparation.

“It is worthy of note that the Sacra herb which licence expired in 2019 was approved for the management of pile and associated pains, while the company went beyond bound prescribing the medicines for unfounded indications such as for the treatment of Waist pains, Typhoid, Ulcer, Pile, Toilet infection etc.

“Following the viral social media outburst on the nefarious activities of Sacra Multi Links, the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC carried out surveillance followed by enforcement action leading to the sealing of the factory and the arrest of two staff of the company who were complicit in the criminal act.

“The following day the Managing Director of Sacra Multi Links, Alh. Salisu Sani reported to I&E office in Kaduna and when his vehicle was searched, the following herbal drugs were evacuated from the vehicle: Sacra Herbs oral liquid and two additional unregistered herbal preparations namely Baban Aisha Man Power & Delay and Cure Powder Kai Kadai Gayya. All the products found with the managing Director and those found in the company were sent to NAFDAC laboratory for analysis.”

She added, “We have commenced a nationwide mop-up of the Sacra Herbs in circulation. We have also intensified crackdown on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparation and other unregistered preparations, with a view to bring perpetrators to book and minimize the usage of the substance.

“It will also not be out of place to put on record some other related enforcement actions carried out recently as it relates to illegal manufacture, importation, advertisement, and sale of unregistered herbal drugs.

“The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency recently clamped down on some distributors of some herbal medicines – Hajia Ayisha Special Snuff AK 47. This was a result of an intelligence report received by NAFDAC that these herbal medicines are mainly in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“Findings revealed that the herbal snuff were manufactured in Ghana and was approved for use as an analgesic by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of Ghana. But is being wrongly packaged and passed-off as a snuff for the Nigerian market.

“Investigation further revealed an alarming trend in the use of these poisonous preparations by a wide section of the populace, cutting across all genders and age groups, including young boys and girls, men and married women, drivers and artisans.

“The snuff, popularly called ‘SHAKE’ or ‘ANGORO’ herbal powder comes under different street names, such as: AK 47, Moringa, Black coffee (Dan Kano), Magic powder, Lufthansa, Desert Warrior, etc.

“Some of the products mopped up from circulation during raid by NAFDAC included the following: Hajia Ayisha special snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha Masanda original powerful powder, Hajia Ayisha snuff Nasrullah snuff No. 1, Hajia Salma Special snuff, Lufthansa Man power snuff, 99 Bullet more power snuff, AK 47 Power snuff, Hajia Salma VIP Moringa, Forever Journey, Dr Lambo Moringa snuff, Danmilla Kokoo herbal powder, The Desert Warrior, Hajia Salma sundu. The products are abused for various reasons, including, to create pleasure, to get into ecstasy, increased libido etc.

“The chemical substance in these deadly products of abuse is pyridine which belongs to a class of toxic alkaloids found in some plants of the Nicotiana species, which include the tobacco plant. It can be highly addictive, and it is associated with a range of serious health consequences, including increased risk of cancer, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, etc.”