NAFDAC boss faults viral video criticising certified product

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has faulted a viral video claiming that a wheat flour product, certified by the agency, contains plastic property and is therefore not edible.

A statement by the Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the video was false and misleading.

“The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has been drawn to a social media video showing a woman washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve using cold water. The woman claimed that the residue she got after sieving was plastic.

“The agency has investigated this claim by conducting appropriate analytical testing in her internationally accredited laboratories. The results showed that there was no plastic or any similar harmful contaminant in Golden Penny Semovita.

“It contained the expected components plus the required Vitamin A. NAFDAC therefore wishes to inform the general public that the claim in the social media video is false and misleading.

“Golden Penny Semovita is manufactured by Flour Mills of Nigeria, a registered company which has been granted marketing authorisation by NAFDAC to manufacture the product and offer for sale in Nigeria. The company’s operations were certified by NAFDAC after meeting the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice and the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards.”

NAFDAC added that one of the properties of the flour, gluten was made up of glutenin and gliadin, which were two classes of protein that provided nutritive, while another property of the product, gliadin, provided the viscous and elastic properties.

While calling on the public to always contact the agency in case of any doubt about any product it approved, NAFDAC stated, “Members of the public are implored to exercise discretion in the use of social media to address any suspicion they may have on regulated products. Resorting to social media has tendency to cause fear and panic.”