Naira Exchanges N461.33 to Dollar at Investors, Exporters Window

Monday’s rate for the Naira to the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window was N461.33.

As comparison to the N461.75 for which it was exchanged to the dollar before Friday’s close of business, the rate reflected a gain of 0.09 percent.

On Monday, the open indicative rate reached a high of N461.50 to the dollar.

Prior to settling at N461.33, the exchange rate for the day’s trading reached a high of N462.31 to the dollar.

In the course of the day’s trade, the Naira dropped as low as N446 to the dollar.

At the official Investors and Exporters window, 108.01 million dollars were exchanged.

