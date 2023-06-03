Napoli move to unite Ndidi, Osimhen at Naples

Italian champions Napoli are not sitting idle after winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years and management are all out to strengthen the team in some key areas even as the search for a new gaffer continues. The former coach, Spalleti left the club at the end of an eventful season.

Reports said Napoli have set their eyes on Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi to fortify the midfield ahead of the coming season.

The Nigeria international who still has one year of his contract at Leicester City will be available at a cheap price because his club has been relegated. Notwithstanding, we gathered that Ndidi is high on the priority list of the Italian giants.

A French online platform, Footmercato reports that a formal approach will be made soon and Napoli are willing to place a 10 million euros bid. The only stumbling block, according to the story might be Ndidi’s personal wages.