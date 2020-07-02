Narrative Landscape Press announce release of the Danfo Driver in All of US by Niran Adedokun

The Narrative Landscape has announced the latest work by Niran Adedokun, titled, The Danfo Driver in All of Us, a collection of his commentary and opinion pieces published in national newspapers and prestigious magazines in the last eight years.

Since 2012, when his first article was published in The PUNCH newspaper, he has continued to write about mainstream social, political, and religious issues with humour, passion and insightful perspective that connects with the public and gets national attention. According to the author: “Even though I practiced as a journalist for over a decade…. I never imagined that I would write commentaries about anything and gain attention for doing it.”

The collection attempts to “deconstruct Nigeria and the people that inhabit it – the proclivities that set us back, the opportunities that go to waste, the potential that we never realise and the future for which we fail to prepare.” Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher/CEO, Premium Times newspaper, has described this collection as “…keen insight in depicting the Nigerian condition. Only few books, using the genre of commentary journalism in recent times have come this close to this convincing testimony.”

Praise from Other Critics

…It offers simple but imaginative recipes to save ourselves and country from the looming scourge of “two for a kobo” emotional and physical death. It is certainly worth reading.”—Layi Babatunde, SAN, Editor-in-Chief, Supreme Court Reports

…prose is compelling, and it will amuse the reader. By the time you get off this danfo ride … you can’t help laughing most of the time. — Azu Ishiekwene, MD/Editor-In-Chief, The Interview

…This is a book you will discover and rediscover yourself no matter who you are. — Victor Ehikhamenor, Founder/Artist Director, Angel and Muse

Bio

Niran Adedokun is a public relations practitioner, lawyer and writer. Adedokun is also a columnist with The PUNCH and Thecable.ng newspapers, and publisher of www.eelive.ng. His first book Ladies Calling the Shots, a profile of seventeen top female film and television directors in Nigeria, was published in 2017. The Danfo Driver in All of Us and Other Essays is his second book.

About Us

Narrative Landscape Press is a Lagos-based independent publishing company founded by Anwuli Ojogwu and Dr Eghosa Imasuen in 2016. It is a traditional publishing company that is interested in publishing African voices. Our authors include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Marlon James. The company also provides publishing services to other publishing houses and self-publishing authors within the Nigerian space

For further inquiries about sales, you can reach us on [email protected] or 09090554406-7. This book can also be purchased at Roving Height Bookstore and other bookstores around the country.