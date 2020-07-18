N’assembly commission appoints acting clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has appointed Ojo Amos Olatunde as acting clerk.

The appointment comes a day after the commission queried Mohammed Sani-Omolori for refusing to retire as clerk of the national assembly after 35 years in service.

The commission had approved the retirement of Sani-Omolori but he rejected it, saying the eighth assembly had approved his tenure extension.

The previous assembly saw the conditions of service of the national assembly staff being amended.

The federal legislators increased the requirement of retirement for the staff to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.

TheCable had reported how Sani-Omolori failed to leave despite being due for retirement.

In a statement on Friday, Ahmed Amshi, chairman of the commission, said Olatunde was appointed as acting clerk after an emergency meeting.

Bala Yabani Mohammed was appointed acting deputy clerk of the national assembly, and Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan was made acting clerk of the senate.

Patrick Giwa was retained as clerk of the house of representatives until his retirement in November.

Also, Yusuf Asir Danbatta was appointed as acting secretary to the commission.

“All appointments are with immediate effect,” Amshi said