N’assembly commission queries clerk for refusing to retire

The National Assembly Service Commission has issued a query to Mohammed Sani-Omolori, the clerk, over his refusal to proceed on retirement.

The commission had approved the retirement of Sani-Omolori on the basis that he had spent 35 years but the clerk refused, saying that the eighth assembly had approved his tenure extension.

An illegal plot by the previous assembly saw the conditions of service of the national assembly staff being amended.

The federal legislators increased the requirement of retirement for the staff to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.

TheCable had reported how Sani-Omolori failed to leave despite being due for retirement.

In a query dated July 16 and seen by TheCable, Ahmed Amshi, commission’s chairman, said the clerk does not have the authority to dictate to the commission.

The chairman gave Sani-Omolri 24 hours to respond to the query.

“The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled ‘Retirement Age for Staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 Years of Age whichever comes first’ dated 15th July, 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly,” Amshi said.

“As you are very much aware, the clerk of the national assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide section 6(1) b of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended).

“The clerk of the national assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission. Your press release is considered by the commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are by this letter, requested to explain to the commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of 6(2) b of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended).”

Sani-Omolori, who started his civil service career on February 6, 1985, was due to retire in February