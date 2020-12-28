National Assembly transmits N13.5tn budget to Buhari

The National Assembly has transmitted the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.5tn to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, disclosed this said, “The Appropriation Bill has been transmitted by the National Assembly to Mr President in conformity with the provision of Section 59 of the constitution. The bill is presently being looked at by Mr President and consequent action will be taken in due course.”

The National Assembly had last Monday approved the budget during an emergency session.

The approved budget figure by the National Assembly comprises total capital supplementation of N1.06tn, total capital expenditure of N4.1tn, statutory transfers of N496bn, and recurrent expenditure of N5.6tn.

The passed budget Bill by the National Assembly also provided the sum of N3.3tn for debt servicing.

The budget estimate was increased by the sum of N505bn from the estimate of N13, 082, 420, 568,233 presented to the National Assembly by Buhari on October 8, 2020.