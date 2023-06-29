Navy reshuffles appointment of senior officers

The Navy has reshuffled the appointments of top senior officers comprising 56 Rear Admirals and a Commodore.

Among those affected, according to the statement, are Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole formerly the Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration now appointed as the Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel formerly Director Combat Policy and Tactics is now the Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Others are Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters now the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete formerly Director Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters resumes as the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

“The erstwhile Director of Innovation and Concept Development, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew is now the Director of Training, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Zakariya Muhammad, the former Director of Training, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed Chief of Training and Operations,” the statement said.

“Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem has been reappointed Director Human Rights Desks at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima formerly Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans.

“The former Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere has been appointed the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje who was the Director Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters has been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited.

The statement added: “Rear Admiral Sulaiman El-ladan who was the Chief of Naval Engineering, Naval Headquarters is now at the Defence Research and Development Bureau at Defence Headquarters as the Director Marine Research while Rear Admiral Idi Abbas formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters is now reappointed Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

“Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi, the immediate past Director Communications at Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command while Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande formerly the Commandant Naval War College Nigeria has been appointed Director Operations, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Istifanus Albara formerly the Head ECOWAS Maritime Security Coordination Centre, Abidjan moves to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary while Rear Admiral Clement Atebi has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as the Director Audit.

“Rear Admiral Samson Bura formerly Director Search and Rescue, Defence Headquarters is now the Director of Logistics at the Defence Intelligence Agency while Rear Admiral Umar Chugali formerly Director Cyber at the Defence Space Administration takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral Oluwole Fadeyi has been reappointed Director Record Returns and Analysis, Naval Headquarters, likewise Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire reappointed Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.”