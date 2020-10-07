Navy retires 178 ratings, rejects requests to extend service years

The Nigerian Navy has retired 178 Naval ratings some of whom still have some periods in the service.

PRNigeria gathered that some of the affected officers mostly Warrant Officers and Master Warrant Officers had sought for extensions of their service years but were rejected by the Navy’s High Command.

In one of the letters titled “Notification Of Retirement/Discharge,” with a referenced No NHQ 03/143/16/AB/Vol. 11/, the naval authority disapproved extension of service by the affected ratings.

The letter, dated September 7, 2020, and signed on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff by EE Aneke, a Rear Admiral, reads: “Sequel to the disapproval of your request for extension of service of your voluntary retirement/discharge from the NN after a period of 34 years and 187 days.

“The NN appreciates your contributions and sacrifices in the defence of the nation accordingly. Please note that your retirement/discharge from active service takes effects from 31 Dec 2020. Consequently, you are to proceed on terminal leave wef 01 Oct 2020.”

It further added: “The NN wishes you fair wind and Smooth sailing in all your future endeavours. Please accept the esteemed regards and assurances of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

Onward together.”

Meanwhile, some of the ratings who spoke to PRNigeria said that they still have more years before the retirement notification was sent to them.

An affected Warrant Officer, who pleaded anonymity said: “Some of us still have about a year if not more to retire but we are being denied this privilege. Even at a critical period like this, an extension of one year is usually granted but the authority just rejected this.”

A top naval officer told PRNigeria that most of the affected officers were due for retirement this year and insisted that the extension of service is not automatic in the military.

“The issue of extension in service year is not automatic but at the discretion of the Naval Headquarters which is usually based on the need of special skills,” the senior officer said.