NBC okays 159 radio, TV stations

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to 159 companies, communities and institutions of higher learning to operate radio and television stations.

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Balarabe Ilelah, announced this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

“Following the approval granted by the President, NBC has released the list of 159 licences granted to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning.

“The commission was established by the NBC Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004, with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria. Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria,” Ilelah said.

The NBC boss said the newly-approved licences were for the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio), Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio), Smile Community Radio Initiative and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Radio.

He said others are: Dudu African Broadcasting Communications Limited, Independent Television, Prince Media Network, Jamkat Integrity Investment Limited, Hikima Media Services, and Galaxy Television Radio.

The NBC boss also listed other licencees as H-i Fidelity Communications, B360 Nigeria Limited, Communication Faculties Limited, Godfrey Okoye University Radio, Art Broadcasting Company, Hamdana Media, Sunshine Radio, Blue Print Newspapers Limited, NV Broadcasting Company Limited, among others.