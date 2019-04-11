NCC warns on dangers of fraudulently activated SIM cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has warned on the dangers of using “fraudulently activated SIM cards” as it pose threat to national security.

The commission gave the warning on Thursday in Keffi at a one-day Regional Sensititasation Workshop on “Dangers of Dealing on Fraudulently Activated SIM cards”.

Sunday Dare, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, said that the objective of subscriber registration was basically to assist in easy identification of mobile telephone users.

Dare, who was represented by Efosa Idehen, the NCC Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, said that subscriber registration was also for easy detection of crimes committed through the use of mobile phones.

According to him, Nigeria is not alone in this because throughout the world, connectivity is creating huge opportunities for citizens.

He explained that fully activated SIM cards were not supposed to be released into the market.

He, however, regretted that some agents of mobile network operators produced fully activated SIM cards with fraudulent details and sale same to customers.

He said “Such an act is totally unacceptable. NCC has arrested some agents and they have been charged to court. We are not going to compromise on the issue of driving those involved in the practice out of market.”

The commissioner added that “some unscrupulous people abuse the connectivity to make life difficult for others, hence the need to carry out basic `Know-Your-Customer processes on our users.

He said: “Unfortunately, the subscriber registration journey has not been as smooth as it should be, given the very comprehensive efforts that went into the design of the process.

“It is painful to note that we still have cases of sale of `pre-registered’ Subscriber Identification Module cards, cases of breach of SIM registration processes, fraudulent registrations and other breaches.

“To address these concerns, the NCC organised several meetings and sensitisation workshops with different stakeholder groups across the industry at different points in time.”

He said that from the consultations and the extensive activities of the NCC’s Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement team and its other Departments, NCC had issued several directives.

Dare said that the commission had also carried out enforcement activities throughout the country. “Some Registration Agents were arrested, registration machines confiscated, huge caches of fully activated SIMs confiscated, suspects prosecuted, fines imposed, among others.

“Sadly however, in spite of these efforts, we still receive security reports about the existence of preregistered SIMs.

“To be clear, the availability of improperly registered SIMs in any corner of Nigeria is a threat to the security of all of us.

“Such SIMs make it possible to commit financial crimes, whose victims are ordinary hardworking citizens like you and I.

“The act makes it difficult for our law enforcement agents to apprehend persons involved in major criminal activities.

The NCC will, therefore, not relent in its efforts to curb this menace. It is in our collective interest that we do so.”

Dare explained that the objective of the workshop was to discuss and resolve the challenges leading to non-compliance with proper SIM registration.

He, therefore, told stakeholders that all segments of the mobile registration value chain must place national security interests.

He said that the protection of the valued lives and properties of Nigerians above any other business or revenue generation interests must be paramount.

He added: “We want to get your feedback on how we can improve the subscriber registration process and eliminate abuses.

“I have no doubt that we will get the deserved level of participation from you all, and I look forward to your valuable contributions.”

Some of the participants commended NCC for organising the event to enlighten them on the issue of pre-registered SIMs.

John Gyang, an MTN agent, said that the forum was an opportunity for them to express themselves.

He said “Such workshop is also an avenue to know about things that was not known to us before this time.”

Ndachi Ndachi, an agent, urged NCC to do more of such enlightenment programmes for stakeholders to be more abreast of happenings in the industry.

