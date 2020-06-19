NCDC announces 745 new COVID-19 cases, total Infection hits 18,480

Nigeria recorded its highest daily toll ever with 745 new cases confirmed in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Thursday also the first time since February 27, 2020 when the country confirmed its index case, that the daily toll will exceed 700 cases.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 340 people were discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 5,967 to 6,307, while six deaths were recorded.

A total of 18,480 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT, out of which 11,698 are active cases.

With 280 cases, Lagos has the highest number of infections followed by Oyo, 103, and Ebonyi, 72.

NCDC

Lagos-280

Oyo-103

Ebonyi-72

FCT-60

Imo-46

Edo-34

Delta-33

Rivers-25

Kaduna-23

Ondo-16

Katsina-12

Kano-10

Bauchi-8

Borno-7

Kwara-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-2

Enugu-2

Yobe-1

Osun-1

Nasarawa-1

18,480 confirmed

6,307 discharged

475 deaths

Earlier on Thursday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, said Nigerians now stand a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

At the PTF briefing in Abuja, Aliyu said there is a greater risk of infection now that the lockdown has been eased and people choose to ignore the safety guidelines set in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The PTF continues to be very concerned about the issue of compliance. As you are aware, we are here to push for the containment of COVID-19 in the country through data-driven medical advisories,” he had said.

“The fact that we are receiving many reports on the flouting of the guidelines, the hint by individuals, groups and organisations is simply unacceptable.

“As I said in the past, COVID-19 is far from over globally, neither is it over in Nigeria