NCDC confirms 125 new cases as COVID-19 recoveries exceed 49,000

Nigeria’s recovery count of coronavirus infections has exceeded 49,000 with 113 persons discharged on Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for September 24, 2020.

The country has recorded more than 7,000 recoveries within the month of September.

According to data from the NCDC, as of September 1, Nigeria hit 42,010 on its recovery count, but two weeks later, the figure surpassed 44,000.

By September 16, the figure had jumped to 47,872, with 3,442 new recoveries recorded — over 2,000 patients were confirmed in the FCT.

However, the agency also recorded 125 new positive samples in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), and Lagos topped the list of states with 37 new infections.

No new death was reported on Thursday.

Out of 57,849 confirmed infections across the 36 states and the FCT, a total of 1,102 deaths and 49,098 recoveries have been recorded.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to improve the country’s testing capacity, Nigeria has received a donation of three smart COVID-19 walk-through testing booths from Korea.

According to the NCDC, Woochan Chang, country director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Nigeria, said “the smart walk-through booths will improve protection for medical staff during sample collection, and support mass screening for COVID-19 in a timely and efficient manner.”

As of September 23, 2020, nearly seven months after the index case was confirmed, Nigeria has tested 494,577 samples for COVID-19.