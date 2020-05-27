NCDC confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 276 new cases

A total of 16 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Tuesday. This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, when the agency published the latest COVID-19 update.

NCDC also confirmed 276 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states across the country.

Lagos recorded almost twice its figure for Monday, as the state moved from 90 new cases the previous day to 161 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 8,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory.

The number of discharged persons rose from 2,311 to 2,385, while fatalities increased from 233 to 249.

NCDC

Lagos-161

Rivers-36

Edo-27

Kaduna-19

Nasarawa-10

Oyo-6

Kano-4

Delta-3

Ebonyi-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

Ondo-1

Borno-1

Abia-1

Bauchi-1

According to the NCDC situation report for May 25, 2020, the number of samples tested increased by 1,120 to a total of 46,803.

However, a further update on the current number of samples tested for each state has not been made available by NCDC.

As part of efforts to increase testing capacity, NCDC has activated two molecular testing laboratories in Katsina and Ogun, bringing Nigeria’s total to 28.

A breakdown of the laboratory distribution network published earlier on Tuesday showed four in Lagos, three in Kano, two each in Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Abuja and Kaduna, while there is one each in Oyo, Osun, Delta, Sokoto, Katsina, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi.