NCDC confirms 386 new COVID-19 cases — 176 in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.

A total of 3,912 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of fatalities increased from 107 to 117, while recoveries increased from 601 to 679.

176-Lagos

65-Kano

31-Katsina

20-FCT

17-Borno

15-Bauchi

14-Nasarawa

13-Ogun

10-Plateau

4-Oyo

4-Sokoto

4-Rivers

3-Kaduna

2-Edo

2-Ebonyi

2-Ondo

1-Enugu

1-Imo

1-Gombe

1-Osun

3912 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 679

Deaths: 117

Kogi and Cross River are yet to record any case.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, says the increase in figures is a reflection of the increased testing capacity in the laboratories across the country, but has expressed concern about the situation in Kogi and Cross River.

Speaking specifically on the response in Kogi at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Friday, he said the agency can only offer help where it is needed.

On Thursday, the Kogi government had insisted that NCDC officials who came on an assessment visit to the state be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

“NCDC quarantined the Chinese professionals that came to give them technical support and also took their samples for test. It is a normal practice and protocol set by NCDC,” a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi state commissioner for information, read.

However, Ihekweazu confirmed on Friday that the team had to return to Abuja, as the agency could only offer help where it is needed.

“We can only offer help where it is wanted. Yesterday, we offered that help but it wasn’t in a place where the help could be accepted. Unfortunately, that was what happened last night,” Ihekweazu said.