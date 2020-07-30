NCDC confirms 404 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily figure in July

Nigeria hit a record low on Wednesday with 404 new coronavirus infections confirmed in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Wednesday night.

The new figure is the lowest for the month of July — the month began with a record of 790 new COVID-19 cases on July 1, while the lowest number before Wednesday was 435 cases, which were confirmed on July 25.

The daily recovery rate also dropped significantly, compared to the figures in about one week, with 240 persons discharged within the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, between Monday and Tuesday, over 1,000 people were discharged across the country, with more than 800 recoveries recorded on Monday.

Five new deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, increasing the number of fatalities from 868 to 873.

Out of the country’s current total of 42,208 cases confirmed in 35 states and the FCT, 22,331 people still have the virus, while a total of 19,004 have recovered.

As Nigerians prepare for the Sallah festivities beginning on Thursday, the NCDC has advised against flouting the established protocols on wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing, and embracing proper hygiene.

In a post via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions were urged to endeavour to be more cautious in order not to risk contracting the virus.

“COVID-19 may cause severe complications in the elderly and people with underlying health conditions,” the message by NCDC read.

“#TakeResponsibility to protect them this festive period & stay safe – wear a face mask, observe physical distancing & wash your hands frequently. Let’s celebrate Sallah safely.”