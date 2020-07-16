NDDC acting MD walks out on reps

Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has walked out on a house of representatives panel investigating the commission.

At the meeting of the house committee on NDDC on Thursday, Pondei stormed out of the session after insisting that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, its chairman, will not preside.

He said Tunji-Ojo had been fingered in the alleged fraud at the NDDC and so, cannot sit over the same matter in which he is an accused.

His statement irked members of the committee which issued an arrest warrant against the NDDC acting MD and other members of the interim management committee.

The committee also passed a vote of confidence on Tunji-Ojo who was accused of corruption in the NDDC affairs.

The chairman was alleged to have been awarded a road contract by the NDDC, before the new interim management came on board.

But he had denied the allegation which he described as baseless, and challenged anyone with evidence to bring it forward.

“I am the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the House of Representatives and I say without equivocation that I do not have any contract whatsoever at the commission,” Tunji-Ojo had said.

“I am aware of the responsibility bestowed upon me by the virtue of my chairmanship of this all important committee and as a result, have kept my integrity and ability to perform my functions with good conscience without soiling my hands.”

The drama at Thursday’s hearing played out barely 24 hours after the NDDC management failed to appear before the committee’s sitting on Wednesday.

The house had resolved to investigate allegations of fraud in NDDC operations particularly with regard to award of contracts and expenses made.

Since the commencement of the probe, which is also being done at the senate, a series of drama has been playing out between the lawmakers and the NDDC, with both parties accusing each other of irregularities.

Joy Nunieh, former managing director at the NDDC, who was also scheduled to appear before the lawmakers, failed to show up after her house was besieged by armed policemen.