NDDC chair promises solidarity for women and advises against discrimination

Lauretta Onochie, the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, has promised to support the commission’s initiatives to increase the capacity of women in the area.

When the chairman’s team, which won the MD’s Cup for female teams during the five-day football tournament the Commission organized in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, was met by Onochie at the NDDC offices in Port Harcourt, she spoke.

This information was provided to newsmen in a statement that was signed by the NDDC director of corporate affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede.

“It’s not about winning, but about participating,” the chairman said in praising the squad for competing in the competition. “The entire board of directors shares in the win.”

“It’s time we started informing Nigerians that positive things can occur in the NDDC. These ladies are quite resilient.

“I am happy they went out there and gave it their all to represent me. You didn’t just participate; you also went above and beyond by carrying the cup back for me.

Onochie added that the NDDC would soon form a committee to outline the particular requirements of women in the area.

“Let us work together to do the best we can for the Niger Delta,” she said. “Sports are a great thing. I’m sure the guys are overjoyed to have won this cup.

“They brought back awards for individual performance in addition to the Cup.”

The head of NDDC observed that March is celebrated around the world as International Month of Women and urged parents to raise their kids wisely and to not treat them differently because of their gender.

The captain of the winning team, Mrs. Gift Ikechukwu, thanked the NDDC Chairman for accepting the team’s members and for the support they received throughout the competition as she gave her the trophy.