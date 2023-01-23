NDDC Chairman Urges Stakeholders to Support Commission’s Efforts

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to support the Board and Management to enable them to actualize the mandate of the Commission.

Speaking at the end of a 3-day Board and Management Retreat of the NDDC in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Onochie said that it was imperative that all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, including the staff of the Commission, support the vision of the new leadership in NDDC.

She appealed to Niger Deltans to be part of the changes that were beginning to manifest in the drive to reposition the NDDC and ensure that it became an effective interventionist agency.

Onochie said: “I urge all our stakeholders to embrace the new spirit of change so that we can all join hands to turn things around for good in the Niger Delta region. We need the support of everyone in this quest to fast-track the development of the region.”

The Chairman noted that the Board and Management Retreat was very successful, considering the quality of information and knowledge shared during the technical sessions of the learning program.

According to her: “We have learned quite a lot at the retreat. It has been a very fulfilling time for members of the Board and Management. Since our inauguration, have said consistently that we will do things differently.

“The retreat has equipped us to chart a new course to enable us to bring positive changes in the Niger Delta region. This is important and we need everyone to be on board for us to achieve the goal of taking Nigeria’s oil-rich region to greater heights.”

Onochie promised that the Commission would carry out training and skills acquisition programs for the youths and execute projects across the Niger Delta region, irrespective of political or ethnic inclinations.

She stated: “Very soon, the NDDC will commence high impact, people-driven programs for all citizens of Niger Delta, regardless of political and or ethnic differences.”