NDDC Hands Over Relief Materials to Flood Hit Communities in Akwa Ibom

Community leaders in Akwa Ibom State have received relief supplies from the Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, for distribution to those affected by the recent flood that caused widespread damage in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, spoke during the ceremony at the 26 Squadron Police Force, MOPOL Base, in Uyo and underlined the Commission’s commitment to easing the difficulties that the residents of the oil-rich area face.

Dr. George Uzonwanne, Director of Health and Social Services, spoke on behalf of the NDDC Chief Executive Officer and stated that the Commission would not give up on accelerating development and enhancing people’s quality of life.

He said: “This event is being done in the spirit and vision of alleviating our people’s hardship following the devastation of the flood and supporting in the excellent works of the appropriate agencies and State Governments in the region in delivering some succor to the flood-ravaged needy people.

This will bring critical life-saving healthcare services closer to the in under-served communities across the Niger Delta Region, especially at this time when the flood has disrupted healthcare systems and infrastructure with potential for epidemics like Cholera,” said Audu-Ohwavborua in announcing that the NDDC would soon restart its flagship program for free medical outreaches to various communities in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss continued by stating that the Commission had proactively started the necessary interventions in Akwa Ibom State with the purchase of vital medications and the donation of a set each of brand-new ambulances, 100 KVA generating sets, Toyota Hilux vehicles, Ultrasound scan machines, and X-Ray machines to the General Hospital, Ammamong, Okobo Local Government Area, and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

The flood had a negative impact on lives in Akwa Ibom State, according to the director of the NDDC Akwa Ibom State Office, Elder Obot Udoette, who also stated in his speech that “this intervention will take place in all the NDDC mandate states because the Commission was set up to address situations like this.”

He asked the local authorities to ensure the aid was distributed wisely and fairly, highlighting how crucial it was for the supplies to reach the flood victims.

The Clan Head of Ekid Offiong Community in Esit Eket Local Government Area responded on behalf of villages impacted by flooding in Akwa Ibom State, saying: “We are thrilled by this gesture from the NDDC. I appreciate the NDDC State Director for bringing the difficulties associated with the state’s flood calamity to light. We appreciate having this palliative, and I can tell you that it will be handled fairly.

In her remarks, the Vice Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Hon. Sylvia Ekong, thanked the NDDC for the relief materials, assuring that they would be delivered to the genuine flood victims.