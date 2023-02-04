NDDC Harps on Collaboration with Civil Society Groups

The Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, has emphasized the importance of working in conjunction with CSOs to develop the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said during a courtesy visit by a coalition of civil society organizations to the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt that the worries about the well-being of Niger Deltans were shared by all parties.

The NDDC, according to Ogbuku, would establish a forum for routine communication with stakeholders, including civil society organizations, for engagements that would enhance the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

He stated: “The need for collaboration with CSOs cannot be overemphasised. The NDDC needs to collaborate with CSOs. We face common problems. So, we must put heads together to work out ways to solve these problems. We are here to serve the people of the Niger Delta and our doors are open for collaboration.

“We can share ideas on how to make the NDDC and the Niger Delta region a better place. I believe there should be quarterly meetings between the NDDC and CSOs. We are here to serve the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.”

Ogbuku further called on CSOs to always be prepared to contribute their own quota in the process of development. He urged: “We need your cooperation and collaboration. You must also understand our challenges and realize that your role does not end with criticism. CSOs should set up structures and help government agencies to succeed.”

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Blessing Akinlositu, noted that the responsibility of CSOs is to monitor public governance and ensure that government officials do what is right for the people.

He commended the NDDC for its various interventions in the Niger Delta region, stating that the Commission had done well over the years, He said, however, that more could still be done.

In this regard, he appealed: “We seek a viable partnership with the NDDC. We want a close relationship with the NDDC. There is a need to have an NDDC-CSO forum. It may be quarterly or bi-monthly. What is needed is a collaboration with CSOs.”