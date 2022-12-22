NDDC Provides Relief Materials for Abia State Flood Victims

As part of its efforts to assist flood victims in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, has delivered relief supplies for distribution to towns in Abia State that were affected by flooding.

Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, stated during the flag-off ceremony at the Abia State Office of the NDDC in Okeikpe, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, that the Commission would continue to make a difference in the lives of the people in the region through the pursuit of critical and pertinent interventions in its mandate states.

Audu-Ohwavborua noted that President Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, encouraged the Commission to act swiftly in response to the challenges brought on by the flood. They were represented by the Director Abia State Office and the incoming Abia State Representative on the NDDC Board, Mr. Dimgba Eruba.

“This flag-off Ceremony is being conducted today in the spirit and vision of alleviating our people’s plight in the wake of the flood’s devastation and supporting the good work of the pertinent agencies and state governments in the region in providing some succor to the flood-ravaged needy people in the region,” he said.

“We are looking forward to re-starting our flagship program of Free Medical Outreach to various communities in the region as a means of bringing critical life-saving health services nearer to the people in under-served and indigent communities across the region, especially at this time when flooding has disrupted healthcare systems and infrastructure.”

Chief Okey Kalu, the chairman of the Ukwa West local government area, praised the NDDC for carrying out numerous significant projects in his council area during his remarks. He claimed that this involved repaving the Obehie-Okeikpe Road.

The Council Chairman praised the NDDC for attending to the needs of the populace and assured them that the relief supplies supplied by the Commission would be distributed openly to the affected people. The Council Chairman was represented by his special assistant, Chief Leonard Ejiogu.

In his own remarks, Eze Chinyere Dike, the chairman of the Ukwa-West Traditional Rulers Council, thanked the NDDC for providing aid to flood victims in several areas and noted that the palliatives will help to mitigate the impacts of the flood.