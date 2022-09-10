NDDC Upgrades, Hands Over Hospital to Rivers State

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over a renovated and fully equipped Model Primary Health Centre at Taabaa in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State to the government.

Speaking at the occasion, the NDDC Interim Administrator, Dr Efiong Akwa, underlined the importance of providing good healthcare for communities in the Niger Delta region.

He noted that the Taabaa community made a presentation to the NDDC to save them the rigours of travelling several kilometres to access healthcare facilities. In response to this challenge, he said, the NDDC equipped the health centre with necessary facilities such as a power generator, air conditioners, special beds, wheelchairs, computers, solar water, doctors and nurse’s quarters, among others.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that in pursuit of its mandate, the Commission had continued to support the efforts of state governments in their drive to address the health concerns and interests of the people of the region, especially those in rural communities.

Akwa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for taking action to ameliorate the pains of rural dwellers in the area of healthcare, as well as encouraging other intervention projects in the Niger Delta region. He also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, for directing the Commission to pay special attention to health matters.

In his remarks, the Director of Disease Control, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Nyarawo Ekanem, thanked the NDDC for what he described as its laudable programme for the health sector.

He said: I am impressed by the array of facilities provided by NDDC in this health centre, especially the residential quarters for the medical personnel. I am happy that the hospital has been equipped well enough to provide functional service to the people.

Dr Ekanem pleaded with the people to help in maintaining the facilities in the hospital to ensure its sustainability.

The traditional ruler of the Taabaa community, Mene Sunday Kabari, declared: “Something good has happened to our community. I thank the NDDC for upgrading this health centre for us and providing the necessary facilities to make it a life-saving centre.

He noted that before the intervention of the NDDC, his people were forced to seek medical care from other communities 30 kilometres away.