NDLEA destroys drugs, psychotropic substances in Sokoto

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed drugs and psychotropic Substances weighing over 26 tonnes in Sokoto.

NDLEA boss, Brig. General Buba Marwa (rtd), said the quantity was unacceptably high considering the link between drug abuse and violent crimes in the state.

Marwa who was represented by the deputy commander Narcotics, Josephine Ruth Obi, said that the drug situation of the state was compounded by its proximity to the neighbouring country Niger Republic.

He said that the symbolic event was significant to ensure that all seized drugs are permanently out of circulation and stopped from doing any further harm to the society.

“The Act establishing drug agency demands that an order must be granted by a Federal High Court which enables the agency to destroy publicly all the drug seizure cases that had been concluded.

“Following the court order, we are gathered to destroy a gross drug of 26 tonnes, made up of cannabis sativa, and other variety of psychotropic substances.”