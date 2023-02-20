NDLEA seizes 58 kg of cocaine at airports in Lagos and Abuja

Consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ephedrine were reportedly intercepted, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday.

The consignment was being shipped to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Cyprus, according to a statement released on Sunday by Mr. Femi Babafemi, director of media and advocacy for the NDLEA.

He claimed that the interceptions took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, and a few courier services.

At least three vendors at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos’ Ojo neighbourhood, whose names were omitted, according to Babafemi, had been detained in connection with the shipments.

He continued by saying that they sought to export 52.10 kg of ephedrine, a chemical precursor and component of methamphetamine.

Babafemi also stated that they were packaged in big sacks together with other products and masked in bundles of fishing line.

He claimed they were stopped on January 31 and February 1 at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Lagos airport.

It needed the diligent work of NDLEA agents and the use of sniffer dogs to be able to identify the intricate method of drug concealment.

An alert agency employee who was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja on Monday, February 13, intercepted a 29-year-old man.

He was detained as he tried to board Turkish Airlines Flight TK0624, which was headed to Cyprus via Istanbul, with 4.5 kg of methamphetamine hidden in the false bottoms of his luggage suitcase.