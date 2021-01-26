NECO announces new exam date

Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete the registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council, NECO has fixed new dates for the examination.

In a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the Council noted that the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday, February 1, 2021, and end on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, will now start on Monday, February 8, 2021, and end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Council also informed the set of candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the EndSARS protests in some states to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centres to be designated.

All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.