NECO exams will begin October 5, says FG

The Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) will begin on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ben Bem Goong, director of press and public relations, ministry of education, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, announced the date on Wednesday after meeting with chief executives of examination bodies in the country.

While the date for the commencement of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exercise remains August 17, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for JSS 3, which is also conducted by NECO, will begin on August 24 and end on September 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will take place from September 21 till October, 15, 2020.

“The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October, 2020,” the statement read.

“Registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is ongoing, will end on the 10th of September, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

“The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September, and end by 17th October, 2020.”

According to Goong, the minister directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables within the next seven days.

He listed those present at the meeting, which was chaired by Nwajiuba, as Sonny Echono, the permanent secretary, federal ministry of education; Ishaq Oloyede, registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB); Godswill Obioma, NECO registrar; Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, NABTEB registrar; Raji Yusuf, co-director, NBAIS, and J.O. Oke, acting registrar of WAEC.

For the common entrance examination conducted by NECO, parents and pupils have been advised to ensure that they comply with the mandatory wearing of face masks on the date of the exercise, and also carry along alcohol-based sanitisers.