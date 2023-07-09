Ned Nwoko to initiate bill to allow Nigerians in diaspora have 4 n’assembly seats

Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta north, says he will initiate a constitutional amendment bill to allow Nigerians in diaspora to contest for elective positions in the national assembly.

In a statement released on Saturday, Nwoko said it is important that Nigerians in diaspora are given the opportunity to actively participate in the electoral processes.

According to the senator, the proposed bill seeks to grant Nigerians in diaspora the opportunity to vote, be voted for, and to have four permanent seats in the national assembly.

“I want to seek an amendment to the constitution that will enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate in electoral processes in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

“This includes: to be able to vote, to be able to be voted for, to have 4 permanent seats allocated to them in both chambers — one for those in America, one for Asia, one for Africa and one for Europe.

“The Nigerian diaspora, comprised of millions of Nigerians living abroad, forms a vital and dynamic part of our nation’s global community.

“These individuals maintain deep ties to their homeland and possess a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources that can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s growth and development.

“In recognizing the importance of their engagement, it is imperative to explore avenues for their active participation in our electoral processes.

“This proposal seeks to introduce necessary amendments to the Nigerian Constitution, granting Nigerians in the diaspora the right to vote, the ability to be voted for, and the establishment of dedicated representation in the legislative chambers.”

Recently, there have been conversations on allowing Nigerians living abroad to vote or contest for elective positions in Nigeria.

In February 2023, a federal high court in Abuja dismissed a suit filed to stop the general election over the exclusion of Nigerians in diaspora from voting.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, ruled that the right to vote in elections was not guaranteed by the country’s laws for Nigerians living abroad.

The judge said by the provisions of sections 77(2) and 117(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), the right to vote is reserved for Nigerian citizens resident in Nigeria.

“The right to vote for a president or governor is tied to the right to vote in an election of any legislative house, going by the provisions of sections 132(5) and 178(5) of the 1999 constitution (as amended),” the judge ruled.