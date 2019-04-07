NERC orders rollout of new meters from May 1

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued permits to meter asset providers (MAPs) to begin the roll out of new meters by May 1.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission said MAPs engaged by Abuja and Jos electricity distribution companies (DisCos) will install the new meters in customers’ premises within 10 working days of making payment.

The three firms engaged by Abuja DisCo are expected to supply 900,000 meters across its franchise areas, while the ones engaged by Jos DisCo will supply 500,000 meters.

On April 3, 2018, the NERC introduced the MAP regulation to new investors in the power sector to fast-track the roll-out of meters through the engagement of third-party investors.

“The Commission issued permits to Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) on 5th April 2019, in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations 2018, to MAPs that were successful in the procurement conducted by Abuja and Jos Discos,” NERC said.

“Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI”).

“AEDC has appointed Mojec International Limited, Meron Consortium and Turbo Engineering Limited to provide 487,000, 213,000 and 200,000 meters respectively while JEDC has appointed the Triple 7 and Mojec International Limited consortium to provide 500,000 meters.

“NERC has directed that the roll-out of meters shall commence no later than the May 1, 2019.”

The commission said it will monitor the roll-out plan of the firms to ensure that they comply with the regulation.

“Customers of AEDC, JEDC should expect from the take off of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018,” the commission said.

“MAPs shall charge a maximum of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters. These costs are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

“The Commission shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.”

Meanwhile, the latest third-quarter report by the commission released in January says out of the 8,310,408 registered electricity customers in the country, 4,606,106 don’t have meters and are subjected to estimated billing.