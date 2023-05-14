NERC stops DisCos from billing disconnected customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) has stopped electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos ) from billing any customer already disconnected for non-payment.

It is prevalent in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI ) for DisCos to keep billing customers they have disconnected from supply due to non-payment.

This act has culminated in protests and litigations among customers and the energy distributors.

The Commission, in an order its chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba signed on March 23, which The Nation obtained on Sunday, insisted the extortion must stop.

Garba, in the document titled: “Customer Protection Regulation 2023,” said the DisCos shall not bill the customer until he/her is reconnected.

He said: “Whenever a supply address has been disconnected for non-payment and a bill has been produced representing consumption at the time of disconnection, the Distribution Company shall not bill for any additional charges in respect of that supply address until after it has reconnected electricity supply to the address.”

NERC also said the DisCo may under special circumstances bill a customer a supplementary bill during the billing period.

The document said the special circumstances referred to could be when there is any need to amend and earlier bill where a customer makes request for correction.