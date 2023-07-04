Netizens uncover app used to create fake UTME result

Amidst the controversies caused by the allegations of result forgery levied against an Anambra student, Ejikeme Mmesoma by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Nigerians on social media have discovered an application that can be used to “upgrade” UTME scores.

The application named “JAMB-Funfake” was discovered on both the Apple store and Google Play store by some Nigerians in a bid to get to the root of the controversies surrounding Mmesoma’s “fake UTME result.”

It was earlier reported how JAMB accused Mmesoma of manually inflating her UTME score through “software”.

Though the Board did not disclose the name of the software, some netizens think that Mmesoma used the JAMB fun fake app to doctor her result.

So far, multiple Nigerians on social media have generated “fake” UTME results.

A Nigerian on Twitter, Truthwill Prevail after uploading his “UTME result” generated through the app said, “I got the highest score in JAMB. It is easy to spot fake results, this thing is meant for fun. App: JAMB Fake Results Maker.”

Another Tweep, Wahab Akintayo said, “Using the Jamb fun App on Play Store, this is fake UTME result I generated for Adekunle Ciroma Chukwuemeka.”

Nigerians on Facebook were not left behind. Facebook user, Obioma Nwosu after uploading a “UTME result” generated from the app said, “This is the issue. In resolving the puzzle, you can generate jamb results from the App in the Google Play store, JambFun-Fake result maker on Google Play Store. I just generated this one. What others did as fun, she took hers to another level. And jamb also took this too serious knowing that this fake result generator exists. They should pardon the girl, it’s just mere childish exuberance.”

Another Facebook user, TJ Umar after uploading his own “UTME result” also said, “ Since I’ve been sitting for JAMB, I’ve never had an aggregate of 200 or above. My scores have always been 190, 196, and 199. Now I’ve finally achieved my long-term dream of even exceeding my target score. @ Whoever created this app truly understands the fun of giving yourself something you can never have. So na like dis una dey do am to collect scholarship? Disclaimer: This result is fake. I generated it for social media fun and do not endorse the information it contains. Please do not take it seriously.”

To test the validity of the app, our correspondent also generated a “UTME” result for herself.

JAMB has since banned Mmesoma from sitting UTME for three years.