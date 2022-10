A new Vice Chancellor for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) will be resuming their position on Friday.

UNILAG’s Pro-Chancellor Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso announced this at a programme commemorating the 60th anniversary of the institution at the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, Lagos.

The new VC will replace the outgoing Vice Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, who was appointed in October 2017.