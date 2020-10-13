New unit to replace SARS will begin training next week, says IGP

Mohammad Adamu, inspector-general of police, says the force will begin training officers to replace those of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) next week.

Adamu disclosed this on Monday when David Adeleke, a Nigerian artiste better known as Davido, paid him a visit over the #EndSARS protest.

The IGP, on Sunday, announced that SARS has been disbanded after Nigerians took to the streets to protest brutality and extrajudicial killings by officials of the police unit.

Adamu said the officers of the disbanded outfit would be retrained and given other responsibilities in the force, but would not be reabsorbed into the new unit.

“We admit the trust gap is wide but we will work to bridge that gap. We just disbanded SARS yesterday (Sunday), so protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem. The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit.

“I’m talking to you, so, I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit.”

The IGP added that the families of victims of SARS brutality will be compensated after the incidents have been investigated.

“The issue of compensation to the families of those affected by SARS would be addressed when investigations are concluded. We want justice to be done and justice will be done,” he said.

Addressing journalists after meeting with Adamu, Davido said the IGP gave him the permission to set up an independent panel that will oversee the retraining and redeployment of SARS operatives.