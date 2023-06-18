NGE Election: Atiku, Peter Obi congratulate Anaba, others

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 election, have both congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, who recently emerged as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

In his congratulatory message, the former Vice President charged Anaba and the newly elected executives to continue to safeguard democracy as a tool for rallying citizens to development.

Atiku noted that the theme of this year’s NGE conference titled: Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism For Enhancement Of Democracy And Good Governance, is a reflection of the mandate of the NGE as gatekeepers of the media, to ensure that democracy thrives in the country.

He said, “The theme of the National Biennial Convention was germane. The huge attendance, arguably the highest in the history of the conference, is an indication of the priority that the editors attach to the task of pulling Nigeria out from the brink.

“To this end, I am happy that the media in Nigeria is still a partner in progress as far as the fight for deepening democracy is concerned.

“I will urge the newly elected president and other executive members of the NGE to continue keeping focus on safeguarding democracy as a tool for rallying citizens to development,” Atiku said.

Similarly, Obi, while felicitating with the new set of executives, described their emergence as a positive development for the media and the country at large.

He urged the new officers to see their election as a call for more contributions to the making of a new Nigeria where truth, justice, equity and hard work would be the watchwords.

Obi recalled what he described as the noble role of the media at strategic points in Nigeria’s march to nationhood, urging contemporary practitioners to further dedicate themselves to the collective efforts at making the country a better place for all.

A statement by the Obi- Datti Media Office, on Sunday reads, “The former Anambra state governor, enthused that the transparency of the processes leading to the new NGE officials, aligns with his dream of a Nigeria where the voters are allowed to vote candidates of their choice and their votes counted.

“By the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, the NGE has shown that a new Nigeria, free from manipulations and vote rigging, is possible.

“The keenness of the competition among the contestants and ability to stick to the issues while campaigning is a lesson to politicians and all Nigerians seeking elective offices.

“Every Nigerian of good conscience should be proud of the marks of true statesmanship demonstrated by the entire members of the NGE in the election.

“I congratulate the elected officials and others who contested with them for the nobility of their efforts. ”The victory in the election is a victory for all NGE members and victory for democracy.”

Obi charged the editors to recommit themselves in the search for an equitable Nigeria, adding that with the uncertain economic atmosphere in the country and other challenges of insecurity, all hands needed to be on the deck to pull the nation through.