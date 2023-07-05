NGE mourn NewsDirect publisher, describes death as saddening, shocking

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Wednesday said it was saddened and shocked by the passing of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, one of its committed members and Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group.

Ibiyemi, aged 56, died on Tuesday at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun , where he was undergoing treatment.

In statement jointly signed by NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all editors in Nigeria described the late publisher as a committed member of the guild.

The NGE said the deceased made his mark in journalism – as a reporter, business editor, editor and publisher.

‘’Even when Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sick bed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism.

“He wanted to know from his colleagues, the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri.

‘’We were regularly in touch with him and his family; he assured us of his determination to survive; we were looking forward to him coming out of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan, where he was undergoing treatment.

‘’Dr Ibiyemi was passionate about journalism profession and played his part in various newspapers before birthing his publication, Nigerian NewsDirect, some 13 years ago.

“He was a committed member of the NGE, and we take solace in the fact that he made his mark in the profession, as a reporter, editor and publisher, before his home call,” the NGE said.

The guild said that his legacy, NewsDirect Newspapers, had continued to make impact with its rich content: informing, educating and entertaining readers, since inception.

The editors commiserated with the family, friends, and entire members of the journalism community on the passage.

They prayed that the Almighty God would console the media industry, especially the widow and children and give them the needed strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NGE added: “Ibiyemi’s memory will live on through the impact he made on the world. He is now in a better place and watching over us. We are praying for his loved ones and family during this difficult time.

‘’We are wishing his loved ones peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. Our heart goes out to all of them at this difficult time. We will never forget Dr Samuel Ibiyemi. May God give him eternal rest.’’

The NGE described the late publisher as “a true definition of humanity, courage, truth, faith and hard work”.