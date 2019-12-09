NGO urges youth to be good citizens, shun social vices

The Executive Director of Health Education and Empowerment Initiative (HEDEN), Mrs. Folasade Ofurune has urged young people to always push for success and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Mrs Ofurune made this call while speaking to a gathering of students and teachers at the Annual Youth Service Day (AYSD) held on Tuesday at Bezer Hall in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

Some 320 students from 12 public and private primary and secondary schools draw from different local government areas in Ogun state were present at the event which is organized by HEDEN annually to encourage students and youths to pursue their dreams, address social vices like drug abuse and to mark the end of year celebration for the NGO-facilitates clubs in the schools.

Ofurune charged the students to shun drug abuse and urged them to be good citizens.

In addition, she also provided some information to help the participants understand Lassa fever, its causes and symptoms and how to get treatment. Discussions around this topic was promoted to further drill the points raised home.

This was in line with the theme of the event which was: “Lassa Fever, Drug and Substance Abuse and Your Career.”

Meanwhile, the students and pupils participated in drawing, quiz, and artwork competitions.

Earlier, HEDEN’s Program Officer Godson Godwin told the audience that the organization’s youth-oriented programmes was making an impact on the lives of the students.

Godwin said the youth programme is aiming to promote good citizenship among young people, while discouraging social vices that derail them from pursuing their careers.

Awards were presented to various students that took part in the competitions and also to various organizations and companies supporting HEDEN’s work in primarily rural communities.

The students were happy to take part in the program. “I am happy to be here because I learnt a lot from the organizers,” said Adeagbo David from Ajogbo Grammar School in Ajibode area of Sango-Ota. “I want to thank the NGO for organizing this great programme.”