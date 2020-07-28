NIDCOM appeals to NDDC to pay stranded students abroad

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has once again appealed to

the authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme, to guarantee

their stay and continue their education in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued in Abuja by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to the Hon Minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated

June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students’ scholarships.to pay. She added that the Commision counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made .

At the moment there have been persistent calls by the Students for urgent intervention.

While deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars

The NIDCOM boss appealed to the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene urgently and promptly too.