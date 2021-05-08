NIDCOM boss urges NAWOJ to strengthen awareness on irregular migration

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on the Leadership of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ to step up her awareness and sensitisation strategies to halt the menace of irregular and unnecessary journeys across the desert and the Mediterranean by women and young ladies.

The NIDCOM boss made the call in Abuja when she received a 12-Member National Executive led by the National President Ladi Bala in Abuja.

Hon Dabiri-Erewa expressed excitement at NAWOJ visit and plans of collaboration but suggested a robust partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibitions of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

She stressed that women who get lured with Greek hopes, end up mistreated, exploited and traumatized hence need for awareness, entrepreneurial skills and better environment for small business.

National President NAWOJ, Ladi Bala commended the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her accomplishments in fighting for justice and equity for Nigerians irrespective of gender, religion and ethnicity, at home and in the Diaspora.

Ladi stated that their mission is to collaborate with the Commission to help speak for women in journalism who are in troubled waters in the Diaspora especially the stranded and exploited who have lost hope and dignity as women.

She stressed that a lot of women travel out of the country to seek greener pastures but end up as domestic slaves and prostitutes. This, NAWOJ promises to change the narratives.

Formed on October 25,2009, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), is the Umbrella Body for Women Journalists in Nigeria.